‘Exceptional’ youngster once likened to Messi has now left Liverpool after just one appearance

Liverpool have today published their list of out-of-contract players either retained or released by the club.

Adrian is the highest-profile player to be offered a new deal, along with academy goalkeepers Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman.

As we knew already, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are among those whose time at Anfield has now ended, along with several youngsters whose contracts had ended, one of whom is Mateusz Musialowski.

Adam Lewis and Melkamu Frauendorf are the other players who’d featured for Liverpool’s first team to now be released by the Reds.

Aside from Thiago and Matip, whose exits had been confirmed last month, Musialowski’s is perhaps the standout departure from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has been dubbed the ‘Polish Messi’ and was singled out for praise by compatriot Jerzy Dudek last year (Liverpool Echo), while Jurgen Klopp labelled him ‘an exceptional talent‘ after his senior Reds debut against Sparta Prague in March.

However, that 16-minute cameo off the bench in the Europa League round of 16 proved to be his only first-team appearance for LFC, despite earning rave reviews for his performances at underage level, which included some spectacular goals.

Alas, Musialowski was unable to emulate the likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in establishing themselves at Anfield, and he’s now left awaiting offers from other clubs.

We wish him the very best with the remainder of his career – we’ve every confidence that he’ll thrive at wherever he ends up next, even if he doesn’t quite manage to replicate the achievements of the Argentina legend to whom he’s previously been likened.

