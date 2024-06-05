‘Mediocre’ – Hungary boss delivers scathing Dominik Szoboszlai verdict after defeat to Ireland

Dominik Szoboszlai was on the losing side for Hungary on Tuesday night as they went down 2-1 to Republic of Ireland in a warm-up friendly for Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old was unable to find a way past Liverpool teammate Caoimhin Kelleher in Dublin, although the goalkeeper produced a fine save from Milos Kerkez in the first half to prevent the away side’s captain from claiming an assist.

Nonetheless, the Reds midfielder came in for criticism from his national team coach Marco Rossi after the Hungarians’ 14-match unbeaten streak came to an end.

Speaking to Nemzeti Sport about Szoboszlai, the Italian said: “This time his game was mediocre; Roland Sallai had a better day this time. Of course, he had good solutions, as always, but he also made unexpected mistakes that are not typical of him – but mistakes happen in every footballer’s life.”

After a fantastic first half to the season for Liverpool, Szoboszlai’s form tailed off since the start of 2024, with his last Premier League goal coming against Chelsea at the end of January (Transfermarkt).

From Rossi’s scathing post-match assessment, it seems that the 23-year-old is still struggling to hit the heights of his initial few months at Anfield, although some statistics from Hungary’s defeat suggest that their captain wasn’t as poor as the manager claimed.

As per Sofascore, the midfielder was his team’s highest-rated player on the night, completing 87% of his passes (61/70), delivering six key passes, winning four duels and succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts.

Szoboszlai cruelly missed out on the last European Championship three years ago due to injury, so he’ll be desperate to make his mark on the big stage for his country at Euro 2024.

Rossi’s unflattering verdict might hopefully provide the 23-year-old with the motivation to prove him wrong and help to carry his team into the knockout rounds, just as they did in 2016.

