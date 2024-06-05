(Video) Szoboszlai dishes out cheeky nutmeg during international clash

Dominik Szoboszlai is the main man for Hungary and it’s clear that he relishes the chance to place the weight of his nation on his shoulders.

After earlier providing Milos Kerkez a chance to beat Caoimhin Kelleher in the Ireland goal, our midfielder continued to express himself.

With Jason Knight trying to close down the 23-year-old as he broke from a corner, the captain of his nation calmly rolled the ball between the Bristol City man’s legs.

A well timed pass inside allowed another effort at Alisson Becker’s understudy, on what was a disappointing day for our No.8 in a 2-1 loss.

You can view the Szoboszlai nutmeg (from 3:41) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

