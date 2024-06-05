(Image) Three LFC players undertake UEFA B licence training ahead of possible coaching career

Liverpool have a dressing room full of leaders and perhaps nothing shows that more than three of them looking into a world of coaching.

Thanks to a picture posted by the Professional Footballers’ Association, we can see that Joel Matip, Diogo Jota and Adrian have been learning together.

This also shows the unity Jurgen Klopp built within the squad as all three Reds are happy to spend time together away from just playing football together.

You can view the image of Adrian, Matip and Jota via @PFA on X:

The PFA have been supporting three @LFC players on their coaching journey, recently completing the @UEFA B Licence. 🤝 Congratulations @AdriSanMiguel, Joel Matip and @DiogoJota18 👏 pic.twitter.com/YGwAmUycTR — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) June 5, 2024

