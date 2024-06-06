(Video) Carragher reflects on ‘ridiculous’ Dalglish comments he repeatedly heard in Liverpool training

Jamie Carragher enjoyed a long and successful career with Liverpool and has revealed some comments he used to hear, that he didn’t agree with.

Speaking on The Overlap, the Scouser said: “When I was a kid, Kenny Dalglish’s son played, I played against him, Paul, and he played in my group at Liverpool and Kenny was manager of Liverpool.

READ MORE: Liverpool poised to bank millions if £65m deal happens this summer – report

“So, when you’re saying about me watching my son as a player, Kenny was the manager, so he would come and watch him play.

“And it wasn’t like the academy system, it was only once a week then, it was the school of excellence and I vividly remember that when Paul Dalglish was playing against me, it was like a bit of a big thing ‘that’s Kenny Dalglish’s son’.

“And you’d always get them comments, as you’ve probably had; ‘he’s not as good as his dad’ and even as a kid i’d be thinking, ‘what a ridiculous thing to say, Kenny Dalglish is one of the greatest players ever’.”

READ MORE: Confirmed: Arne Slot’s first Liverpool transfer completed ahead of pre-season start

It’s fair to say that measuring yourself to the standards of Sir Kenny Dalglish is something that nearly every footballer ever has failed to achieve.

Paul Dalglish played for the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Blackpool, so it was far from an unsuccessful career for the son of an Anfield legend.

You can watch Carragher’s comments (from 30:17) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️