First Arne Slot signing incoming: Liverpool tying up personal terms with 24-y/o winner – report

Liverpool are allegedly ‘close to reaching an agreement in principle’ with Brazilian footballer Ederson.

This comes courtesy of Sports Zone on X (formerly Twitter), with the outlet claiming that French champions PSG are also keeping a watching brief on the Atalanta midfielder.

The 24-year-old formed part of a hard-working midfield that secured Gian Piero Gasperini’s Serie A outfit a first European trophy, with the club defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final in Dublin.

What would Ederson offer Arne Slot?

There’s a lot to admire about the manner in which Atalanta took Liverpool apart at Anfield.

A lot of that was down to a man-for-man system that harried and bullied Jurgen Klopp’s men all over the pitch, forcing us into a surprise (and painful) submission on home territory.

The 6′ 1″ Brazilian doesn’t necessarily stand out in a statistical profile crafted by FBref. His passing game needs considerable work (albeit he is fond of moving the ball forward). His defensive output is certainly the most impressive aspect of his overall game, registering in the 85th percentile for interceptions amongst his midfield peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

How much of this is down to the player himself or the need for Ederson to be a bruiser in a team going up against greater quality in the Italian top-flight, remains to be seen.

If Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and the data department think he’s worth a punt though – count us in.

