James Pearce responds to Liverpool fan query over Bryan Mbeumo links

James Pearce was asked for his thoughts on reports linking Liverpool with Brentford hitman Bryan Mbeumo.

The former Liverpool Echo journalist noted he was ‘not aware’ of any moment on that front, as things currently stand.

“I’m not aware of there being anything in that one currently,” the reporter wrote in an Athletic Mailbag.

The Premier League forward amassed 15 goal contributions in England’s top-flight in 25 appearances. That’s despite missing 34.21% (13) of the 2023/24 league season.

Should Liverpool sign Bryan Mbeumo?

Anyone regular listeners of the Anfield Wrap’s Gutter show will be very familiar with Mo Stewart’s appreciation for the 24-year-old attacker.

An appreciation that’s very well justified, we should add!

The Troyes academy product appears particularly competent in carrying the ball and taking on a man (ranking in the 93rd and 78th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons, according to FBref).

When compared to other wide men in Europe’s top five leagues, Mbeumo ranks reasonably high for non-penalty xG (85th percentile) and touches in the opposing box (70th percentile).

There’s definitely some potential there that may have caught the eye of Liverpool’s data department.

Is there an injury record to be worried about?

Not particularly judging by data recorded on Transfermarkt. The Cameroonian missed 15 games in total in the prior campaign.

The last time Mbeumo spent time on the treatment table was way back in 2019/20 when he missed one clash after contracting COVID-19.

So, it’s safe to say his batch of missed fixtures in 2023/24 shouldn’t be considered indicative of his likely availability for a potential new club.

