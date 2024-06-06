Mirror journalist breaks surprise Liverpool development after England announcement

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez won’t be the only Liverpool footballers with a role to play in the England squad ahead of the Euros.

Though not officially named in the 26-man squad, Jarell Quansah finds himself staying put with Gareth Southgate’s group, as was reported on X (formerly Twitter) by the Mirror’s John Cross.

Jarell Quansah stays with the group despite not making the 26

This follows a remarkable breakthrough campaign for the 21-year-old in what was Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the Reds.

A well-deserved reward for Quansah

Admittedly, we’d much prefer to see Liverpool’s top talents reunited with the club and new boss Arne Slot as soon as possible.

The Dutchman officially started work with us on June 1, though he won’t meet much of the starting squad until mid-June to mid-July, international results depending.

Quansah joins a notable absentee list including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, and Luis Diaz, among others.

At the very least, if our Academy graduate is to remain with the squad, we hope his time spent with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will at the very least be somewhat educational.

