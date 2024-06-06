Paul Joyce confirms Euro heartache for Liverpool players; summer football is over

Liverpool fans are always terrified when watching international football as it seems to be the time we lose most of them to injury and now Paul Joyce has delivered another upsetting update.

Taking to his X account, the journalist reported: ‘Curtis Jones has been told he won’t make England’s final 26 man Euro 2024 squad. Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah also expected to miss out.’

It’s going to be a big blow for the pair who were probably expecting the news but still hoping that they could plot a route into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

READ MORE: (Video) Ian Rush demands debut goal from academy graduate

Seeing as neither played in England’s most recent friendly match, the writing was then seemingly on the wall that they would have no part in the Euros this summer.

It means that full focus will be on Arne Slot’s arrival for the Reds and they will enjoy a full pre-season of football under our new head coach.

This won’t seem like a bonus when the news about the squad is confirmed for a summer of football in Germany but it may well hand them a big bonus in the long run.

READ MORE: Klopp’s departure ‘weighs heavy’ on Liverpool attacker whose family are plotting Anfield exit – report

Jurgen Klopp always spoke about the importance of a pre-season under his stewardship and this will perhaps be the most important any player has experienced in many years, due to the volume of new ideas that will be thrown at them.

For Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, it’s now up to them to prove to the Dutchman why they should be in our first team and then target 2026’s World Cup as a chance to represent their nation at a major tournament.

You can view the Jones and Quansah update via @_pauljoyce on X:

Curtis Jones has been told he won’t make England’s final 26 man Euro 2024 squad. Liverpool teammate Jarell Quansah also expected to miss out. James Maddison has already left camp after being informed he wouldn’t make the cut. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 6, 2024

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️