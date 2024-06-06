(Video) Konate’s adorable celebration as France destroy Luxembourg in Euros warm-up

Ibou Konate will be hoping that being handed a start in the final game before France play in the Euros will be a sign that he will be the starting centre-back for his nation.

Taking part in a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg, it was an easy defence day for our No.5 so he got his enjoyment elsewhere.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms Euro heartache for Liverpool players; summer football is over

The defender narrowly missed the ball that was crossed by Kylian Mbappe and instead watched Randal Kolo Muani find the back of the net.

Instead of being upset with this though, the 25-year-old unleashed an adorable celebration.

You can watch Konate’s celebration (from 1:00) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️