Klopp’s departure ‘weighs heavy’ on Liverpool attacker whose family are plotting Anfield exit – report

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool will have a huge impact on supporters but also his now former players too, with some no doubt questioning their long term future with the club.

One such man who may be thinking of leaving Anfield is Luis Diaz and Mundo Deportivo have reported (translated): ‘Barça is playing with the player’s desire to wear Barça, recently expressed by his father…

‘The departure of the coach who bet heavily on him, Jürgen Klopp, also weighs on him so that he is not completely comfortable.’

The same story suggests that the Spanish outfit would have to sell Raphinha in order to be able to afford the services of our No.7 but that Barcelona are willing and able to do this.

It’s no secret that the Colombian’s father has told the world of their desire to see the attacker representing the La Liga club and they are seemingly always a team that turn heads, particularly for South American players.

Allowing Arne Slot, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards some sizeable funds to add to the forward line could be beneficial too, as the trio look to stamp their mark on the Reds.

The 27-year-old was arguably the most consistent member of the forward line last season and certainly helped us achieve the success we did but at the same time, many may be happy to see him depart for the right offer.

It’s probably seen as a win-win and with there being no push for us to sell the former Porto man, it may also drive up the price if the bidders are serious about clinching his signature.

