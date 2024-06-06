Liverpool poised to bank millions if £65m deal happens this summer – report

It’s set to be a summer transfer window where Arne Slot, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to make their mark on the Liverpool squad and an extra windfall would certainly be welcomed.

As reported by Adam Leventhal for The New York Times/Athletic: ‘If Solanke were to move to for the release clause figure of £65m, Liverpool would receive approximately £9m based on a 20 per cent cut of £46m,’

The Bournemouth striker has widely impressed this season and so it’s likely someone around Europe may be willing to take a punt and try to match the buy out clause.

The Reds did install a buy out clause for the 26-year-old but this has since expired, meaning there wouldn’t be a chance for us to be involved in a cheaper deal with the Cherries.

The prospect of a possible £9 million would certainly be welcomed, although add-ons would also be factored in to the margin.

An extra boost to the transfer kitty would of course be gladly received by all and it would be arriving because of the hard work of those who are now back in charge of our negotiations.

Even if this move for the English forward doesn’t come to fruition it’s a timely reminder as to why we’re all so excited to see the return of our transfer gurus.

Let’s hope we see more moments of magic this summer and some well priced deals in both directions.

