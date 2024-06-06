(Video) Perfect performance from Nunez; 40 minute hat-trick against CONCACAF champions

Darwin Nunez may not have had the greatest season for Liverpool but he still carried his strong performances onto the international stage, with style.

Performing for Uruguay against Mexico, our No.9 was sublime with a three-goal performance that will have many marvelling.

The former Benfica man shone against the CONCACAF champions and scored all three goals in 42 crazy minutes.

Our striker is hitting some form under Marcelo Bielsa and Arne Slot must be excited to see how he can utilitse ‘Captain Chaos’.

You can view all of Nunez’s goals via TUDN Mexico on YouTube:

