What Fabrizio Romano heard about exit-linked Liverpool player as another demands to leave

Luis Diaz’s future at Liverpool Football Club continues to be at the heart of speculation ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former FC Porto star was yet again linked with a switch to the Spanish top-flight this morning. Mundo Deportivo reported that the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season could leave the wide man itching for a change of surroundings.

Fabrizio Romano has since cleared up the Reds’ stance on the matter with GIVEMESPORT, confirming it would take a ‘crazy’ proposal to steal the Colombian away.

“Yes, Liverpool are very happy with him. He’s very happy at Liverpool. So, unless they receive a completely crazy proposal in terms of financial package, I don’t see any change, really,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote.

“Luis Diaz is happy at Liverpool, and the club believes that he still has big potential ahead to show even more of his fantastic skills.

“And so, at the moment, the idea is to continue together. Then, of course, in the market, if you receive a crazy proposal, this can always change. But at the moment, the feeling is really optimistic between them.”

Diaz registered 18 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions) as Liverpool secured their return to the heralded Champions League places.

What about Sepp van den Berg?

Well, that solves one potential mystery, but how about Sepp van den Berg?

The Dutch centre-half is now on record as saying he wants a move away from Anfield having cited his supposedly dire treatment at the hands of the club.

That’s not to suggest he hasn’t been treated in the least bit unfairly by Liverpool. Though, it should be borne in mind that the club has always attempted to secure him the best loan deal to ensure his development wasn’t harmed.

Suggestions on the player’s part that an attempt to secure £20m for his services hinders his career progression – after a productive loan spell with Mainz – are laughable!

Regardless, it seems his future at L4 remains very much open. However, this will be dependent on whether he can impress new boss Arne Slot in pre-season.

