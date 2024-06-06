‘In the next weeks’: What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about monstrous Liverpool-linked defender

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Jonathan Tah this summer are quickly diminishing.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the 6′ 3″ Bayer Leverkusen defender is a priority target for Bayern Munich.

The Merseysiders have previously been linked with signing the Germany international (GiveMeSport).

“What we can say is we have many rumours from Chelsea, many rumours from Bayern. The information we can share is that Bayern are clear favourites in this race – more than Chelsea, way more than other English clubs interested in Jonathan Tah,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“Because Bayern really, really want to go and sign Jonathan Tah. They consider him as one of the priority targets. Physical player, knows the league, speaks German.

Romano went on to add: “Bayern really want to make something serious for Jonathan Tah in the next weeks.”

The Hamburg-born centre-back’s contract is set to expire in the following summer.

Liverpool need to sign a centre-back this summer

Regardless of whether we look to prioritise a right-sided or left-sided centre-back, we cannot go into the 2024/25 campaign without landing a new central defender.

The departure of long-time servant Joel Matip, coupled with Joe Gomez’s absence from the heart of the backline to fill vacancies on the flanks, has left Liverpool somewhat short.

There’s a clear rationale for further bolstering the right-side of the equation given Ibrahima Konate’s injury struggles and Jarell Quansah’s (21) relative youth.

Likewise, of course, it remains to be seen how exactly the club will safeguard the future beyond Virgil van Dijk’s stay at Anfield.

