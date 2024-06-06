(Video) Ian Rush demands debut goal from academy graduate

Ian Rush is a Liverpool legend and he will forever be attached to the club due to his ridiculous medal haul and even more impressive record number of goals.

This means that when he speaks to any fan or player, they will listen and the 62-year-old was spotted in Wales training speaking with Lewis Koumas.

After first congratulating the Scouser for his goal-scoring debut for the Reds this season, the Welsh international then said: “I’ve not come all this way over if you’re not going to score!”

It was a light-hearted comment from a club legend and now it’s over to the 18-year-old to deliver a request that has been set upon him!

You can view Rush’s comments to Koumas via @Cymru on X:

