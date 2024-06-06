Confirmed: Arne Slot’s first Liverpool transfer completed ahead of pre-season start

This is set to be a summer unlike many that have come before for Liverpool, with Arne Slot making his first major transfer decision.

As confirmed by liverpoolfc.com: ‘Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has agreed a loan move to Wigan Athletic for the 2024-25 season.’

It’s perhaps not a surprise to see the defender move on again, given the many injury concerns that have curtailed his two seasons as a Red so far.

The right-back will now enjoy a full campaign in League One, the same level that saw Conor Bradley excel and stake a claim for the same position in our first team.

The Scot arrived from Aberdeen in 2022 but has only made two appearances thus far, due to the aforementioned fitness problems that have plagued his stay on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old spent time at both Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last season in two loan spells that amassed just six appearances because of his continued off-field issues.

With the young man having been capped at senior level by Scotland, we know that we have a talented player within our ranks but competition in his position is already high.

Our new head coach has clearly decided to cope with the options available already, whilst allowing Calvin Ramsay the chance to prove his fitness and talents elsewhere.

