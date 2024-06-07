Arne Slot ally admits he’s contemplated Liverpool move amid future prediction

One former Arne Slot ally in Feyenoord goalkeeping coach Jyri Nieminen looks set to stay put in Holland this summer.

The 36-year-old admitted he had been ‘thinking’ about a switch to Liverpool after his old colleague was offered a job succeeding Jurgen Klopp as the club’s next coach.

Both John Achterberg and Jack Robinson are join a long list of playing and coaching staff calling time on their careers on the red half of Merseyside.

“The Liverpool thing was on, and of course I was thinking about it,” the Finn told Apu 360.

“With a very high probability, I will continue with Feyenoord next season as well. The situation will change if it changes.”

Ruben Peeters and Sipke Hulshoff join the Carabao Cup winners in first-team lead physical performance coach and assistant manager roles respectively.

Liverpool may have to look elsewhere

Fortunately, it’s not a total clearout of the goalkeeping department. Brazilian goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel appears set to stay put at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

We can more than understand the attraction for Nieminen. Certainly, it will be music to the ears of Feneyoord who will understandably be fearing an unwelcome exodus of top talent across the board.

First-choice right-back Lutsharerl Geertruida is a name that continues to be linked with Arne Slot’s new outfit.

It very much remains to be seen whether our recruitment team will look to pursue a move for a new fullback.

