(Image) Ex-Liverpool throw-in coach Gronnemark just launched music career with first single

Thomas Gronnemark has defied expectations with the launch of his music career, as reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Athletic journalist James Pearce.

It follows a career in football as a throw-in coach, in which he worked with outfits like Ajax, KAA Gent and, most notably, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It’s a surprising move from the Dane – certainly not one we expected here at Empire of the Kop.

The song’s not bad though, to be fair! Wishing you all the best, Thomas!

You can catch the coach’s first single on Spotify (via @JamesPearceLFC):