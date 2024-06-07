(Video) Ex-Red sensational admits that he left Liverpool for the money; tells City man to do the same

Liverpool have a proud history of housing some of the greatest players in the game and whilst our heritage and playing style can always attract the biggest stars, we may not always have the money of our rivals to attract even bigger names.

Speaking on Up Front, Graeme Souness revealed why he left Anfield for Sampdoria: “I was guilty of that when I left Liverpool.

“I said, ‘I’m going to Italy because I’m going to earn a lot more money when I go to Italy,’ I was honest about it.”

It seems that the former midfielder is owning the fact that he was happy to take an offer from Italy, rather than stay and compete for the biggest trophies on Merseyside.

With this being discussed in the context of a possible move to Saudi Arabia from Kevin De Bruyne, perhaps the Manchester City man will follow suit this summer.

You can watch Souness’ comments (from 13:58) via Up Front on YouTube:

