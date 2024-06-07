‘It’s all agreed’: Fabrizio Romano breaks early morning transfer news that affects Liverpool

Nicolo Barella. A player seemingly perfect for Liverpool Football Club but forever out of arm’s reach for the Merseysiders.

It seems things are set to stay that way for the foreseeable future, with the Italian international now ‘expected to sign’ fresh terms with Inter Milan.

Fabrizio Romano shared the crushing news in question on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account in the early hours of Friday morning.

⚫️🔵⤵️ Nicoló Barella, expected to sign his new deal at Inter soon. It’s all agreed, salary and length of the contract. https://t.co/hgY3JJfGXU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2024

The 27-year-old’s current contract had been set to run for another two years (expiring in the summer of 2026).

Not to worry – age would likely have been a factor against Barella

At 27 years of age, there’s no question that eyebrows would have been raised by the name in our recruitment department.

Not to suggest that we’re incapable of making exceptions where pure talent is concerned. Though, as the Thiago Alcantara experiment has taught us all, we’re probably better off following our most successful template.

That will likely see Arne Slot’s squad bolstered by younger signings of the 20-25 age range. Not a problem on our end. If Michael Edwards can sprinkle some of his early sporting director magic on the new man in the hotseat, Richard Hughes, we’ll be in for one hell of a window.

So long, Barella. Buona fortuna!

