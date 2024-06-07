‘I have a feeling…’ – Christian Falk drops intriguing claim involving Liverpool-linked 21y/o

Christian Falk has dropped a teasing claim regarding the immediate future of one player who’s been strongly linked with Liverpool in recent months.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have taken a long-standing interest in Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala, who’s set to represent Germany at Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old’s situation was discussed on the latest episode of the FC Bayern Insider podcast, and there was one quite in particular which may intrigue LFC fans.

Falk outlined: “We spoke to him about his future and that was very interesting of course. I have a feeling that something is going on with Jamal Musiala. We won’t reveal anymore at the moment.”

Given how long Musiala has been a rumoured transfer target for Liverpool, fans could be forgiven for not getting overly excited at every claim made about his future. However, with Falk being one of the most trusted reporters on German football, his comments might just open the door for a possible move for the 21-year-old this summer.

Even though Bayern endured a poor season by their own standards, the playmaker still produced the goods for his team, with 12 goals and eight assists in 38 matches (Transfermarkt), while his underlying statistics are also highly impressive.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per game (4.07) and the top 7% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.41), while also featuring in the 92nd percentile for pass completion with 82.7%.

Unsurprisingly, the Bundesliga giants value Musiala massively, placing a £100m price tag on his head (Football Insider), so FSG can expect to part with a substantial chunk of their summer transfer budge if they’re to make a move for the Germany international.

It’s unclear as to just how attainable the 21-year-old is, but Falk’s recent claims about the player could certainly pique the interest of a few clubs ahead of Euro 2024.

