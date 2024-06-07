(Video) Gascoigne shares story of how close he came to signing for Liverpool under Dalglish

Paul Gascoigne is widely regarded as one of the greatest players England have ever had and it seems that he was very close to being a Liverpool player.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the 57-year-old said: “I was sitting with my dad and the the phone went and it was Kenny Dalglish first.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool’s 56-goal hero touted as player to watch in the Euros

“He said, ‘hi, it’s Kenny Dalglish’ and I looked at my dad, I went, ‘dad, it’s Kenny Dalglish!’

“He said, ‘I want you to play for Liverpool,’ so I spoke to him for half an hour and I put the phone down.

“And my dad said, ‘what did he say?’ and I went, ‘dad, to be honest, I did not understand a word that he said!’ My dad called me an ‘f-ing idiot!'”

READ MORE: (Video) Southgate hands Quansah England Euros lifeline; not leaving squad yet

There will be many who will agree with the Geordie’s dad as turning down the chance to play for the Reds in 1988 was a bold move.

Kenny Dalglish never managed to get his man but perhaps he should have arranged a face-to-face meeting so that they could understand each other better!

You can watch Gascoigne’s comments on Liverpool (from 6:45) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️