(Video) Jota names impressive XI of his career teammates played with; put himself left wing

Diogo Jota is one of our most impressive players and he’s managed to perform alongside with some arguably even better than himself.

Tasked by the Carabao Cup to select an XI from players he’s played alongside, our No.20 had quite a squad.

In full it was: ‘Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota.’

There’s perhaps a surprising lack of Reds in there and a selection on the left wing for the 27-year-old is interesting.

📋 This Is My Team 🇵🇹 Hoping for #EURO2024 glory with Portugal this summer, we asked @LFC's @DiogoJota18 to name his best team of players he's played alongside! 🤩#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/BMicQVFjgt — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) June 7, 2024

