Journalist claims 23-y/o Liverpool target looked good in new role for his country last night

Lutsharel Geertruida joins a list of Feyenoord players linked with outgoing boss Arne Slot and new club Liverpool.

The Dutch right-back was spotted playing an important part in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Canada in a Euros warmup.

One reporter paid tribute to the growing interest in the 23-year-old’s services this summer, noting that he also played a new role for Ronald Koeman’s men with great competence.

“The player that several big clubs wanted did what he had to do on the right. A different role than at Feyenoord, but he filled it without getting into trouble. Ronald Koeman left the Rotterdam player out for the entire match, which makes it unlikely that he will get much playing time again on Monday against Iceland,” Mikos Gouka wrote for Algemeen Dagblad.

The Rotterdam-born fullback registered 14 goal contributions in 47 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘We heard’: Fabrizio Romano breaks evening transfer news concerning Ederson & Liverpool

READ MORE: First Arne Slot signing incoming: Liverpool tying up personal terms with 24-y/o winner – report

Liverpool’s Dutch contingent could be set to expand

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and, soon perhaps, Liverpool-linked (Algemeen Dagblad) Lutsharel Geertruida?

We could yet find ourselves in need of a quality replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the right-back position.

Not because we’re expecting our No.66 to be sold this summer (God forbid), but rather because there’s a distinct possibility Slot moves the England international into midfield. That could open up a whole can of worms for a number of reasons.

Chief amongst them being the fact that Conor Bradley, talented as he is, probably isn’t ready to take on the responsibility of being Liverpool’s first-choice right-back going into 2024/25.

We could yet be surprised on that front, of course, given our new head coach’s propensity for developing young talent.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!