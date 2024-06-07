(Video) Konate has French players in stitches during Euro 2024 squad picture

Ibou Konate is not only a great footballer but a great person too and it seems that he lights up every room he walks into with an infectious personality.

As the French squad posed for a picture to confirm their Euro 2024 squad, our defender was in a jovial mood on the back row.

Acting like a naughty schoolboy, our No.5 had everyone laughing in what was supposed to be a serious moment!

You can watch the video of Konate via @tchoumaviinga on X:

helppp look at the top row why can’t they ever be serious 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/10kRNYkMMV — ♥︎ (@tchoumaviinga) June 6, 2024

