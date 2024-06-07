(Video) Lewis Koumas enjoyed eye-catching Wales debut despite embarrassing result v Gibraltar

Wales endured one of the most humiliating results in their history on Thursday, but it was still an occasion to remember for Lewis Koumas.

The Liverpool forward was given his senior international debut as he came off the bench for the final 17 minutes of a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar, ranked 203rd in the world and now without a goal in 15 matches, and his performance was one small crumb of comfort to take for seething Welsh fans.

The 18-year-old came close to netting a face-saving late winner when he turned in the penalty box and fired off a shot which was pushed behind by Jaylan Hankins, while another effort from distance sailed narrowly wide of goal.

Swift turns and deft flicks were on show throughout Koumas’ cameo in the Algarve, and despite Wales suffering an embarrassing result, the teenager can take heart from how he played on his first appearance for his country.

You can view some of the Liverpool gem’s highlights below, via @oliscomps on X: