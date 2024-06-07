Liverpool could hijack Real Madrid transfer as Los Blancos stall over 18-y/o pass master

Leny Yoro could be on his way to the Premier League should an interested party present a tempting offer.

The Liverpool-linked defender (Daily Mail via Liverpool.com) is reportedly aware of the Merseysiders’ interest in his services this summer.

Whilst it’s understood that the 18-year-old would prefer a move to Real Madrid, the Champions League winners appear reluctant to pursue a move in the upcoming window, according to Matteo Moretto.

“There are teams from the Premier League, multiple, that are willing to spend much more money than Real Madrid for Lille’s Leny Yoro, but he continues to prioritise a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Paris Saint-Germain, who had a bid turned down in January, are also very interested still,” the Relevo journalist told CaughtOffside.

“As we’ve noted before, Los Blancos do not want to throw money at a deal with his contract expiring next summer too. The situation remains in that status quo.

“Lille will prioritise the best offer, and if those sides in the Premier League want to apply pressure, they can, but it depends on Yoro, and those are the factors we’re working with on this one.”

This comes at a time when Arne Slot’s men will likely be looking to bolster their backline ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Arne Slot ally admits he’s contemplated Liverpool move amid future prediction

READ MORE: James Pearce reacts to rumours Liverpool are close to signing €31.1m player

Where does Leny Yoro fit for Liverpool?

One of the great questions ahead of the opening of the summer window on June 14. Will a long-term heir for Virgil van Dijk be prioritised? Or will Joel Matip’s exit on a free transfer inspire our recruitment team to secure a suitable right-sided centre-half?

That’s a rather difficult question to answer when analysing Leny Yoro. Assuming we still want an aerially dominant left-sided centre-back, the teenager would not appear to be the right answer. His average aerial duel win rate with Lille is 62.9% – a significant drop-off from our No.4’s average of 76%, according to FBref.

No matter, though. The Ligue 1 footballer typically plays as a right-sided centre-back in a back four. Though we would assume Paulo Fonseca’s instructions and tactical style explain a lack of progressive carries (something Matip has built up a reputation for at Liverpool), it’s encouraging to see that the Frenchman is capable of taking on a man (69th percentile for successful take-ons).

Ultimately, the most encouraging element of Yoro’s game has to be his reliability on the ball. FBref have him up in the 93rd percentile for pass completion.

Perhaps not a Virgil van Dijk successor, but there’s every possibility he could be an ideal partner to our Dutch skipper.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!