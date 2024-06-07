(Video) Liverpool’s 56-goal hero touted as player to watch in the Euros

Liverpool fans will be watching on this summer as we hope our players both shine and survive a grueling tournament of football.

One such man who will be hoping to impress is Diogo Jota with The Overlap assessing his qualities by stating: “Diogo Jota has averaged the most goals per 90 minutes for Liverpool in the Premier League.”

Our No.20 was listed among the most influential players within an impressive Portugal squad and he will certainly be one to watch.

We all know how good the striker can be, the only thing that will stop him making an impact is his fitness and whether Roberto Martinez gives him the minutes his talents deserve.

You can watch the Jota and Portugal preview (from 4:06) via The Overlap on YouTube:

