(Video) Pundit credits selection of ‘solid’ Liverpool player in England squad but doesn’t think he’ll start

Pundit credits selection of 'solid' Liverpool player in England squad but doesn't think he'll start

Liverpool have two players in England’s Euros squad and Jamie O’Hara has been speaking about the inclusion of one man in particular.

Speaking on Sky Sports Football, the ex-midfielder said that Trent Alexander-Arnold was “solid” before going on to pick his ideal midfield three.

The 37-year-old said: “I would start with Dean Rice and then I would start Conor Gallagher alongside him and I’d play Jude Bellingham in front – that’s what I’d do.

“Conor Gallagher, for me, he’s had a really good season at Chelsea, deserves to be there. Okay, obviously the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold would have something to say about that.”

It does seem like any other nation in the world would find a way to get our vice captain in their starting line-up because of his immense and obvious talents.

Not in England though, where a nation would apparently rather see Conor Gallagher on the pitch!

You can view O’Hara’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 4:47) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

