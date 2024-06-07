Liverpool preparing summer offer for South American gem; his club haven’t denied interest – report

According to reports from South America, Liverpool could be on the hunt for a prodigious young talent from the far side of the Atlantic Ocean.

La Tercera claimed that the Reds are preparing an offer in the region of $8m-$10m (£6.3m-£7.9m) for FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio, plus a future percentage for the 20-year-old.

The Danish club’s deputy sporting director Ove Pedersen hasn’t denied that there’s interest in the Chilean starlet, but he refused to comment any further on whether any bids have yet been submitted, insisting ‘this is not the way we work’.

READ MORE: John Henry response to Liverpool sale question appears to offer strong clue about FSG’s plans

READ MORE: ‘I know they’re meeting…’ – Journalist drops outlandish Mo Salah claim which’ll astound LFC fans

Osorio only came to Europe from his homeland last year but has enjoyed a very promising first season in Denmark, scoring eight goals and setting up two more in 24 appearances for Midtjylland so far (Transfermarkt).

Capable of playing on either flank, he’s already earned eight senior caps for Chile despite only turning 20 in January, and he’s included in his country’s provisional squad for the upcoming Copa America.

Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

For all his promise, he’d likely be a squad option at best if Liverpool were to sign him this summer, with a loan move to a club in a major European league also a possibility to allow him to keep receiving regular game-time and maximise his development.

As always coming into a transfer window, the Reds have been linked with a wide array of players covering virtually every position on the pitch, so it comes down to assessing which parts of the squad are in most urgent need of attention.

Right now, Arne Slot appears to be well stocked for forwards, so Osorio is unlikely to be a priority target for FSG. Nonetheless, he comes as an intriguing option who’d cost comparative peanuts in today’s market and who’s already adjusted comfortably to European football, even if it isn’t at the continent’s highest level.

READ MORE: A history of Liverpool players at the European Championship