(Video) Watch moment of jaw-dropping brilliance from Salah last night

Mo Salah’s technical brilliance can be a little undersold at times – but it won’t go underappreciated here at Empire of the Kop!

The Egyptian King helped guide the Pharaohs to a 2-1 win over Burkino Faso in their World Cup qualifying clash.

One particularly awe-inspiring moment from the 31-year-old came in the form of an incredible outside-of-the-boot pass that found a teammate’s run into the box and should have really resulted in a goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Corze TV: