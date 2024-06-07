James Pearce reacts to rumours Liverpool are close to signing €31.1m player

Social media was sent into a minor frenzy as reports circulating from France suggested Liverpool were closing in on Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

SportsZone had claimed the Reds were ‘close to reaching an agreement in principle’ with the Brazilian footballer.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has since cast serious doubt over such reporting, noting on X (formerly Twitter): “Believe this is not the case.”

Believe this is not the case https://t.co/HFiD98NSX9 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 6, 2024

This follows a similar vein of reporting from CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano yesterday. The Italian journalist clarified that the Merseysiders had at least made contact with the Europa League winner’s agents. However, Atalanta are still waiting for an official bid for their €31.1m-valued (according to Football Transfers’ valuation) star.

Elsewhere: Fabrizio Romano on Nicolo Barella

One long-linked name may have to be permanently struck from the Liverpool transfer rumour mill list.

Nicolo Barella is understood to be close to agreeing fresh terms with Inter Milan ahead of the opening of the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano had all the details on social media this morning, with the Italy international set to commit his future to Simone Inzaghi’s outfit following their Scudetto success in 2023/24.

What do Liverpool need in midfield?

The focus of reinforcements this summer arguably needs to be on finding a world-class (or, at least, potentially world-class) holding six and a new centre-back.

At the absolute least, this must be a clear improvement on last year’s signing of Wataru Endo.

We want to see someone capable of tracking back towards goal and with the pace and legs to shut down passing lanes. If a potential target is capable of contributing to build-up, that’s even better.

