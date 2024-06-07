(Video) Wholesome content: Watch what Mo Salah did after full-time in Egypt’s win

Egypt secured a hugely satisfying win in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Thursday, and Mo Salah lapped it up after the full-time whistle.

Two goals in the first seven minutes from ex-Aston Villa forward Trezeguet sent the Pharaohs on their way to a 2-1 victory over chief group rivals Burkina Faso, maintaining their 100% record during their campaign thus far.

Although the Liverpool superstar wasn’t among the goals in Cairo, he produced one long-range pass which was so magnificent it’d even make Trent Alexander-Arnold blush.

After the match, Salah was seen dancing in front of Egypt supporters as he revelled in what could be a crucial victory for his nation, a display of sheer delight which contrasts with his usually unflappable demeanour.

It was a wholesome sight to witness the Reds’ number 11 celebrating the win so gleefully!

You can view the clip of Salah dancing below, via @ONTimeSports on X: