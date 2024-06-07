‘I know they’re meeting…’ – Journalist drops outlandish Mo Salah claim which’ll astound LFC fans

A journalist from Turkey has made an astounding claim regarding Mo Salah’s immediate future.

The Liverpool superstar has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks and months, with the Egyptian about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

However, a destination slightly closer to Merseyside has been floated by Turkish reporter Zeki Uzundurukan, who claimed that the 31-year-old has met with executives from Galatasaray.

The journalist told Milli Gazete: “Mohamed Salah’s contract expires in one year. Liverpool could offload Salah this summer. It’s not unlikely that he’ll leave. Kerem Aktürkoğlu is leaving, the sale of Barış Alper Yılmaz at a good price is on the agenda.

“Mohamed Salah could come to Galatasaray. I know they’re meeting. There has been a change of coach at Liverpool, and that will affect him.”

Although there have been numerous players who starred for prominent European clubs at the peak of their careers before moving to Galatasaray in their 30s, and moving to Istanbul would bring Salah much closer to his homeland, we don’t see him joining the Turkish champions any time soon.

Uzundurukan appears to be using Arne Slot’s arrival in place of Jurgen Klopp as a convenient platform on which to hang his outlandish transfer claim – surely the Egyptian won’t walk out of Anfield simply because of a change of coach, especially when we’ve all known since January that there’d be a new man in the dugout.

The 31-year-old might’ve endured a rare slump in form towards the end of the 2023/24 season, but he still ended the campaign with 25 goals, and he continues to demonstrate a game-changing ability which’d make it very foolish for Liverpool to blindly cash in because of his contract situation.

We can’t predict with optimum accuracy where Salah will be playing his football in 2025, but we’d venture to suggest that it won’t be in Istanbul. Fingers crossed that he’ll remain at Anfield for at least one more year.

