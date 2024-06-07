(Video) Southgate hands Quansah England Euros lifeline; not leaving squad yet

Jarell Quansah was delivered a blow when the full England Euros squad revealed and he didn’t see his name on the list, but he has been handed a lifeline.

Speaking with the press, Gareth Southgate said: “Jarell Quansah has stayed with us, he’s not had the experience of an England International at Wembley so I think that would be great for him to be with us for the game.

“And yeah, we’ll go from there, hopefully we’re not needing to to call anybody else in.”

It seems that there’s still not much chance that our defender would be heading to Germany but should there be an injury in the final match before the Euros, then the 21-year-old is on hand to take the chance.

Seeing as Curtis Jones was also looking for his first experience with the first team, it seems a little harsh that he wasn’t also afforded this gesture.

You can watch Southgate’s comments on Quansah (from 5:01) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

