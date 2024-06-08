Contract talks on hold: Liverpool ‘leader’ appears to have his sights set on LaLiga move – report

A number of Liverpool players face a degree of uncertainty over the futures this summer, and that list includes the oldest man in Arne Slot’s current squad.

Earlier this week, the Reds confirmed that Adrian has been offered a new deal at Anfield, although it remains unclear as to whether or not he’ll commit for another year.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 37-year-old has already spoken with Real Betis in his homeland about a possible return, amid claims that the veteran goalkeeper would be ‘delighted’ to have a second spell in Seville – so much so that he’s put contract talks on hold with LFC.

With Adrian’s last Liverpool appearance coming in the Community Shield against Manchester City nearly two years ago, it may have come as a surprise to Reds supporters this week that he’d been offered a new contract, his previous deal having expired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Perhaps the ongoing uncertainty over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future and the reported Saudi transfer interest in Alisson Becker nudged the Anfield hierarchy towards trying to keep the Spaniard on board in case Slot were left with a goalkeeping shortage coming into the new season.

Having been on the periphery at LFC for the past few years, and with his career now in its closing stages, it’s hard to blame the 37-year-old – previously dubbed a ‘leader at the back‘ by the Evening Standard’s Jack Rosser – for wanting to be nearer to home and seeing out the rest of his playing days there.

If Adrian were to stay at Liverpool, it’s hard to imagine him getting much game-time over the coming 12 months, unless our hands were tied. In all likelihood, Richard Hughes will look towards bringing in a new goalkeeper, especially if Kelleher goes.

