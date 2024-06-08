(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows the nation how great his passing is once again; has to start

Trent Alexander-Arnold is easily one of the most talented players in the country and his ability continues to shine through.

It seems that the only thing standing in the way of our vice captain having a successful summer is Gareth Southgate, with the manager being seemingly apprehensive to give him minutes.

READ MORE: (Video) Toney robs Alexander-Arnold of certain assist with huge miss

With the game in added time, the Scouser dispatched a brilliant shot-come-cross that was begging for an attacker to take a chance at the back post.

It’s just another example as to why you have to find a way and a position for the 25-year-old to be on the pitch.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s effort (from 6:25) via Channel 4 Sport on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️