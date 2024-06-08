What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Ederson & Liverpool as Atalanta feelings clear

Reports circulating around Liverpool’s supposed interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson during the week had suggested the Reds may have posted a bid.

Fabrizio Romano now notes that the Serie A outfit has yet to receive ‘anything official’ from a potential suitor on the matter of the Brazilian player.

In fact, Gian Piero Gasperini’s outfit are hoping to lose just the one footballer this summer as Juventus close in on securing Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the summer window.

“We heard reports of a bid from Liverpool for Ederson, but what I’m hearing at the moment is that Atalanta have not received anything official,” the Italian reporter told CaughtOffside.

“They know that there is interest but they absolutely want to keep the player at the club. Why? Because there’s potential for Atalanta to sell Teun Koopmeiners, with Juventus leading the race for the Dutch midfielder.

“They have already advanced on personal terms with Koopmeiners, and the idea of Atalanta is to sell just one player.”

The Merseysiders are thought to be keen on potentially adding one midfielder to their squad in the upcoming market.

Ideally, one might reasonably imagine this to be a top-class No.6 – though options appear somewhat short in supply.

Which defensive midfielder should Liverpool sign?

Alan Varela (FC Porto) is one name that has been linked with us as we near the summer window.

The Primeira Liga footballer has become known for his remarkable positioning, the timing of his tackles and general ability to produce turnovers in possession in a regular fashion.

On top of that, the Argentine is incredibly reliable on the ball. And we mean incredibly. FBref have him up in the 92nd percentile for pass completion rate – which is pretty brilliant considering he also ranks in the 95th percentile for passes attempted.

There is one “small” snag in the fact Liverpool would have to fork out some serious cash for his services given his contract runs until 2028.

Youssouf Fofana, on the other hand, has an expiring set of terms that run out next summer in 2025.

The Frenchman isn’t as reliable on the ball (40th percentile for pass completion rate) but is also considered a potentially suitable option for the holding midfield role.

