Four Players Liverpool Must Scout at Euro 2024

With Jurgen Klopp heading off into the sunset following his nine-year managerial stint at Liverpool, the club will embark on a new era under Arne Slot next season.

While the former Feyenoord boss unquestionably has big shoes to fill at Anfield, he will fancy his chances of building on the foundations that his predecessor has established.

The Dutchman did an excellent job at De Kuip, and he should be an excellent fit at a club which will openly embrace the passion he’ll bring to the role.

The summer transfer window will likely be an extremely busy one for Liverpool, with several incomings and outgoings expected over the next few months.

With that in mind, read on as we look at four standout players we believe the Reds should be watching closely at the upcoming Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

Warren Zaire-Emery – Paris Saint-Germain & France

Despite significantly strengthening their midfield options last summer, Liverpool are still lacking the ‘wow factor’ in the middle of the park.

PSG starlet Warren Zaire-Emery is undoubtedly one to watch this summer given his rapid rise up the ranks over the past couple of years. France are one of the betting favourites in the Euro 2024 odds and the 18-year-old is expected to be have a breakout summer tournament.

His calmness on the ball, mature reading of the game and pass success rate all mark him down as a player who could develop into a future superstar.

If Liverpool are serious about challenging Manchester City’s dominance in the Premier League, Zaire-Emery is the type of signing they must target this summer.

Antonio Silva – Benfica & Portugal

It would be fair say that Liverpool were not at their best defensively last season, and improvements are needed if they are to win major silverware under Slot.

One question mark hangs over Virgil van Dijk. He remains Liverpool’s best centre-back, but there have been signs over the past couple of seasons that his powers are slowly waning.

While it is too early to suggest the Reds need to get rid of him, it would clearly be sensible to implement a succession plan sooner rather than later.

On that basis, they would be well advised to keep a close eye on Benfica and Portugal centre-back Antonio Silva during the European Championship.

Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen & Germany

With doubts over the futures of Liverpool’s main attacking options, they may be in the market for significant forward reinforcements this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz has been linked with the club, and he would be an exceptional addition to the ranks at Anfield.

Injuries and criticism from the German press initially hindered his progress, but the youngster finally showed what he was capable of with Xabi Alonso’s side last season.

The 21-year-old tallied 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 appearances for Leverkusen as they marched to the Bundesliga title, and signing him would be a major coup for Liverpool.

Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord & Netherlands

One of Slot’s most trusted players at Feyenoord was defender Lutsharel Geertruida, and it would be no surprise to see the Reds’ new head coach attempt to sign him.

The 23-year-old has indicated he fancies a move to a bigger club this summer, and reuniting with his former boss at Anfield would make perfect sense.

Capable of operating in various defensive positions, the Netherlands international’s versatility would be a useful asset for Slot to have at his disposal.

Geertruida’s contract is scheduled to expire in 2025, a factor which could force Feyenoord into a sale to ensure that they don’t lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

