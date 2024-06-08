(Video) Gakpo shares brilliant piece of fatherly advice Joe Gomez offered before birth of son

Cody Gakpo is currently preparing to represent the Netherlands in Euro 2024 and after so recently having a child, he’s already used to being away from home.

Speaking on ESPN, our No.18 described how Joe Gomez helped him keep up to date with his pregnant partner: “It was the day before the Everton game, I remember Joe Gomez telling me, ‘why don’t you bring your phone to the meeting, just in case.’

“I was like, ‘yeah, he’s right.’ I was not in the moment, we have a game tomorrow and the baby is coming in one or two weeks but he said that and he was right.”

It was to be that day that the 25-year-old would discover he was about to have a son and if it wasn’t for his teammate, the call may have been missed.

It’s a little touch that shows the togetherness within Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments on Gomez’s advice (from 1:25) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

