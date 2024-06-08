(Video) Gakpo: hat-trick goal was God’s message to not join Southampton or Leeds

Cody Gakpo is a very religious man and he’s shared a story about how he allowed God to help him make a transfer decision based on how many goals he scored in one match.

In 2022, on the eve of the transfer window closing, the Dutchman shared his thoughts on that day with ESPN: “I put it all in God’s hands and asked for a sign, if I only scored once was I go to Southampton, twice to Leeds and three times – I stayed.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo shares brilliant piece of fatherly advice Joe Gomez offered before birth of son

Fortunately for the Reds, our No.18 scored three times, remained at PSV and allowed a later move to Anfield because of this decision.

As transfer strategies go, it’s a unique one but clearly something that highlights the importance of religion for the 25-year-old.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments (from 7:27) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️