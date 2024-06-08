Journalist: Caoimhin Kelleher has indicated his transfer wish amid £20m Liverpool exit rumours

Caoimhin Kelleher’s future looks increasingly as if it may lie away from Liverpool, and he’s now believed to have stated his preference as to which club he might join if he leaves Anfield.

Having recently indicated his readiness to move on from the Reds and become an undisputed first-choice elsewhere, the 25-year-old appears to have two distinct frontrunners in the hunt for his services in Wolves and Celtic.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke (via TEAMtalk), the Republic of Ireland international would lean towards Gary O’Neil’s side due to his desire to remain in the Premier League, believing in his ability to establish himself in the English top flight.

It’s added that the Molineux outfit would also be likelier than the Scottish champions to meet Liverpool’s £20m asking price for Kelleher, although the Old Gold mightn’t be in a position to offer that figure straight away unless they sell a couple of players first.

There could be valid arguments made for Kelleher joining either Celtic or Wolves this summer, if he were to depart Liverpool.

Should he move to Molineux, he’ll have the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League over a full season for a club whose aspirations are to push for potential European qualification rather than merely trying to stay in the division.

If the Irishman were to opt for the Glasgow giants, he’d feature in the Champions League next season, although the level of domestic competition in Scotland is well below that of the English top flight.

From a Liverpool perspective, ultimately if we were to sell Kelleher, we’d want to firstly extract as much money as possible for a player who’s proven to be more than good enough to start for the Reds and is most unfortunate to be at the club at the same time as the outstanding Alisson Becker.

Also, we hope that whoever eventually signs him will give him his long-held wish of regular football, something he richly deserves and should obtain with ease at either Wolves or Celtic.

At 25, it’s crucial that the goalkeeper makes the career decision which’d be best for him. He’s already been more than patient enough for first-team opportunities; now is the time for him to truly take flight.

