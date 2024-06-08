(Image) Klopp pictured with surprise former Liverpool manager as summer rest begins

Jurgen Klopp has earned his rest and it’s great to see how happy he looks with life away from the media scrutiny already, something he’s enjoying with a familiar face.

Thanks to an image posted by Steven Beacom on X, alongside the caption: ‘Three guys out in the Spanish sun, two magnificent managers and one fun pic…Great to see Brendan and Jurgen looking so relaxed and enjoying themselves…’



We can see that two of our former managers have been spending time together, with Brendan Rodgers being the unlikely face we can see with the German.

There must have been a few more honest chats from the two most recent men to be able to call themselves former Liverpool managers.

You can view the image of Klopp and Rodgers via @StevenBeacom5 on X:

