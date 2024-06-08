(Video) Lijnders will be delighted with the main thing Gakpo noticed when he moved to Liverpool

Pep Lijnders may well have now left Liverpool but his influence will be felt for many more years, such was the level of work he put into players like Cody Gakpo.

Speaking with ESPN, the Dutchman was asked what was the main difference between Liverpool and PSV when he first arrived and said:

“Mostly intensity wise, big difference. The intensity here is very high compared to PSV and to the league there.”

Famously writing a book with the title: ‘Intensity’, it’s safe to say that our former assistant manager would surely be delighted that this was the first thing noticed by a new signing.

Now it’s up to the 25-year-old and his teammates to ensure that the same effort is given under the new boss and with a new set of instructions.

You can watch Gakpo’s comments (from 10:20) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

