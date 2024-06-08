Forgotten Red poised to bank Liverpool 12% of multi-million deal if it happens this summer – report

Liverpool fans will be aware that this summer will likely see the club try and sign some new players to match the plans of our new coaching staff and transfer hierarchy.

Therefore, the chance to bank some extra funds for the kitty would be very welcomed and that may be coming our way, thanks to a deal for a former Red.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia): ‘Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto is set to join Al-Duhail for €10m, and his former club Liverpool will get a 12% fee, paid by the Qatari club’.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold shows the nation how great his passing is once again; has to start

After leaving Anfield in 2016, many may have even forgotten that Luis Alberto was our player but a sensible sell-on fee is set to bolster our funds.

The Spanish midfielder has spent the last eight years with Lazio and it seems now that he is ready to make a move to the middle east, exiting top level European competition.

The 31-year-old joining Al-Duhail on a permanent €10m transfer would never have been thought of a positive for Arne Slot but could help capture another key target on his list.

READ MORE: (Video) Toney robs Alexander-Arnold of certain assist with huge miss

We don’t know what formation the Dutchman will play, where he wants to strengthen and how much money will be available but one thing that is for sure – having more in the bank is far from a bad thing.

In just 12 games at the club, the former Sevilla man failed to make much of an impact under Brendan Rodgers but we can only wish him the best for the future.

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️