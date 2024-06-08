Liverpool could reunite Slot with Mo Salah heir as £40m PSR loophole found

Newcastle United’s need to satisfy PSR requirements could see them hand an exciting young winger… to Liverpool.

On-loan talent Yankuba Minteh spent a season in the Eredivisie with Arne Slot’s Feyenoord. He racked up 16 goal contributions in 27 top-flight games last term.

The Telegraph now reports that Liverpool among several European clubs thought to be interested in the 19-year-old footballer.

“Slot was full of praise for Minteh when he worked with him last season and believes he has the potential to become one of the best young forwards in Europe,” Luke Edwards reported.

Minteh fits the Liverpool recruitment ideal

19 years of age – but set to turn 20 this July – and potentially costing us ‘around £40m’ thanks to the Magpies’ need to meet regulations and fund their own summer transfer window.

Are Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards’ ears burning yet?

Minteh also very much fits the bill for what Liverpool would expect of a right winger. FBref have him up in the 99th percentile for both non-penalty xG and touches in the opposing box.

We’d expect both numbers (currently superior to Mo Salah’s figures last term) to scale down somewhat should he make the switch over to Anfield.

Still, it looks like we’d be getting a significant amount of potential from the Newcastle man.

