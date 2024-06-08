(Video) Liverpool academy starlet scores on international debut; one to watch

It’s set to be a summer of football for Liverpool fans where nearly every game has some involvement for our players and this is the case again.

As the USA under-19s took on the Argentinians, there was still a chance to assess the brilliance of our academy – thanks to Keyrol Figueroa who made his debut at this age group.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red sensational admits that he left Liverpool for the money; tells City man to do the same

Receiving the ball inside the box, the 17-year-old still had a lot of work to do before he beat one man and then converted from a narrow angle.

The son of Honduras international Maynor Figueroa looks to have a bright future and may well be soon forcing a way into Arne Slot’s thoughts.

You can watch Figueroa’s goal via @LewisBower2021 on X:

Keyrol Figueroa’s goal against Argentina on his USA U19 debut. #LFC. pic.twitter.com/mXBC0dTXHK — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) June 7, 2024

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️