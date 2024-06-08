‘He told me…’ – Mac Allister on the one regret Klopp mentioned to him before Anfield farewell

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed one regret that Jurgen Klopp mentioned to him at the time of the German’s farewell from Liverpool last month.

The Argentina midfielder – who signed for the Reds a year ago today – spoke to TyC Sports in his homeland ahead of the Copa America, and he mentioned how the former LFC manager wished he could’ve had more time working with the 25-year-old.

The 2022 World Cup winner said: “At one point we gave each other a hug and he told me that it was a shame that we had only shared a year, but it gave me a lot of confidence for the future. He told me what I knew, which was that I was in the right club to continue growing.”

Klopp worked with some truly great players at Liverpool, many of whom were at Anfield for most of his nine seasons on Merseyside, although we can’t help but wonder just how much he’d have gotten out of Mac Allister if the German were staying for a few more years.

In his first season with the Reds, the 25-year-old showed that he belongs in a team with aspirations of winning the Premier League, a challenge which can prove too difficult for other players who leave clubs in the lower end of the top half for a side in the title race.

The Argentine will now be working under a fourth different boss in little more than two years when he returns to Liverpool next month at the start of Arne Slot’s reign, following on from Klopp over the past 12 months and Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter at Brighton before that.

He’s flourished under each of that trio and he’s now coming into what’d typically be a footballer’s peak career period, so the new man in charge could be the lucky one who gets the absolute best of Mac Allister.

It’s a shame indeed that the midfielder didn’t have more time at LFC under Klopp, but we’ve every faith that our recently installed head coach will enable him to reach an even higher level over the next season or two.

