(Video) Sky Sports share live-on-air development over Liverpool target as PL rivals make their move

An offer has reportedly been submitted for one player believed to be of interest to Liverpool this summer – but it hasn’t come from Anfield.

Graeme Bailey claimed earlier this week that the Reds had made contact over a possible move for James Trafford, although a Premier League rival has now gone a significant step further with their interest in the 21-year-old.

As reported live on air on Sky Sports News this lunchtime: “Some transfer news for you – Newcastle have made an offer to Burnley for their goalkeeper James Trafford. They potentially will reject the proposal, though. It’s in the region of £15m, but talks are ongoing between both Newcastle and Burnley for his services.”

It seems very likely that the ‘keeper will leave Turf Moor this summer, with the Clarets needing to sell in order to avoid falling foul of Profitability and Sustainability Rules, although they understandably won’t let him go without receiving what they believe is his true value.

If Liverpool are serious about trying to sign the 21-year-old in the upcoming transfer window, they’ll probably be aware that any offer would realistically need to be in the £20m+ bracket. Let’s see if Richard Hughes makes a move in response to Newcastle’s reported bid.

